UP elections 2022: Keep state riot-free, keep our sisters free from fear, says PM Modi during Saharanpur rally; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing his first physical rally in Saharanpur, he said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals.

PM Modi said the people had turned out in large numbers to vote in the first phase and this was appreciable. He added that the BJP manifesto for the UP election 2022 is a resolution for the welfare of the people.

“Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the first phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters. BJP UP's 'ghoshna patra' is a resolution for welfare,” the PM said in Saharanpur.

PM further appealed to the people to keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, “keep our sisters free from fear and send criminals to jail”.

The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said.

PM Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to "mahal" (palace) instead of sending them to jails.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:24 PM IST