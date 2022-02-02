UP elections 2022: From total number of constituencies to majority mark - Here's all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Notably, voting for the UP elections 2022 will start from the western region initially and later will progress towards the east during the seven phases.

Polling to be held in seven phases:

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

All polling will end by March 7, 2022 and votes will be counted on March 10, 2022.

With a total of 1,74,351 polling stations across the state, more than 15 crore voters are expected to cast their vote this year.

EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till Feb 11

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.

Numbers in Uttar Pradesh Assembly:

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark.

Which are the prominent parties in the fray?

Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Congress. Also in the fray are AAP, RLD, AIMIM, Apna Dal, SBSP etc. Meanwhile, SP and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD have reached a seat-sharing agreement.

2017 elections:

In the previous elections in 2017, the BJP had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:38 PM IST