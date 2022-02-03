UP elections 2022: From free electricity to waiver of farmers’ loans, here's a look at manifestos of political parties

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 to March 7, 2022. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The Election Commission had recently announced the poll schedule in the state. The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

With elections just around the corner, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. From free electricity to waiver of farmers loans, here's a look at manifestos of political parties:

Congress

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress' manifesto for the youth of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections, saying only the party can give a new vision to the youth in the State.

In the manifesto, the party resolved to fill the "massive backlog" of jobs in the public sector and promised 20 lakh jobs of which eight lakh would be for women. The fees for all examination forms will be waived and bus, train travel will be free if Congress is voted to power. Anti-drug addiction camps and centers will be set up across the state to help the youth who need it.

The party said that if it comes to power all the vacant posts for Sanskrit, Urdu teachers Anganwadi, Asha etc. will be filled. And 1.5 lakh vacant posts in primary schools will be filled.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The Aam Aadmi Party released its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections promising free bus service for women, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply in the state. The manifesto is named ‘Kejriwal Guarantee Card'.

The party has promised free bus services for women across the state, 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock availability of power. It also promised to bring a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for farmers' produce.

Pending payments of sugarcane farmers and low support price has been an issue in the western parts of the state. The AAP has also promised compensation at a rate of ₹ 50,000 per hectare in case of loss of produce of farmers due to adverse weather conditions like drought or floods.

The party promised 10 lakh government jobs, recruitment of 97,000 teachers and guaranteed 80 percent reservation for local youths in state government jobs. For government employees, it promised to reinstate the old pension scheme and resolve the issues of over 45,000 constables of Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD), a voluntary force. The AAP also promised to provide chambers for lawyers and life insurance of up to 10 Lakh.

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram)

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) launched its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, announcing free healthcare and education for all, fertilizer and seeds to farmers and waiver on all farm loans. The manifesto was shared on social media by party president Chandra Shekhar Aazad.

If voted to power in UP, the ASP (K) promised to fix a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and pay sugarcane farmers within 10 days. Keeping in mind the inflation, it said all tolls would be made free for commuters.

The party said the Muslim Waqf will be freed of mafia and government control and the benefits would be used for uplifting the community. After clearing encroachment on Waqf properties, schools and universities would be built on them, it added.

The ASP (K) also promised to bring in an anti-mob lynching law under an independent panel of retired judges.

The one-year-old political outfit promised to create 80 lakh jobs in the state. It also resolved to implement reservation in contractual government jobs for Class C and D and regularising jobs after five years of work.

The ASP (K) has also promised to re-start all pension schemes. “All types of agricultural loans will be waived, fertilizers and seeds will be given free to all the farmers. A 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of equipment used in agriculture will also be given and agricultural markets will be formed in every village within 30 days of the formation of the government,” the manifesto read.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:02 PM IST