UP elections 2022: FIR against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey for sharing picture of voting

An FIR was filed against Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey on Sunday for sharing her pictures while casting vote. The Kanpur Mayor shared the photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as she cast her vote during the third-phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Magistrate has initiated action against her.

"An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station," the Kanpur district magistrate posted on Twitter.

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Sunday morning.Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds.

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:54 AM IST