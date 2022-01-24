UP Elections 2022: BJP fully prepared to shift to virtual rallies, digital outreach

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party, in this election season during the third wave of COVID-19 in the country, is fully prepared to reach out to a large number of voters in Uttar Pradesh virtually through social media, said state social media head Ankit Chandel.

Notably, the Election Commission of India has imposed restrictions on holding physical rallies due to the ongoing third wave of COVID-19. However, the parties have been allowed to hold virtual rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the poll-bound states.

Speaking to ANI, Chandel said, "We are preparing for the virtual rallies that are supposed to take place. Planning for the same is underway. The virtual rallies will begin at the end of this month." The social media head informed that the training for the same had begun during the second wave in the country itself in 2021.

"The training for the virtual rallies was given during the second wave of COVID-19. We had conducted three big rallies in which national president JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar and Smriti Irani had addressed. Lakhs of people had joined the rally virtually," he said.

Talking about the campaigns held by the BJP to reach out to the voters in Uttar Pradesh, Chandel said that the party is taking to social media platforms to apprise the people of the progress of work promised by the party in the 2017 Assembly elections.

"A new campaign has been started "Jo Kaha Wo Kiya" (Did what we said). We take a subject in a day that we had promised in the 2017 Assembly elections, we apprise people of progress of work on the social media platforms. One leader does a live session on the related subject in the evening. Similarly, we had launched a campaign in November last year, "Fark Saaf hai" (Difference is clear)," he told ANI.

Chandel further said that the campaign will run till the release of the party manifesto ahead of the election, after which a new campaign will be launched.

"We have started this campaign in mid-January. We will run this campaign till the release of our manifesto of the election. After the declaration of our manifesto, we will start a new campaign in which we will tell people about the work done in the past and the work we intend to do in the future from here on," he said.

The BJP leader said that the party manifesto was expected to be released by the end of January or by the first week of February.

"The manifesto is expected to be released by the end of January or in the first week of February as the elections are very close," he told ANI.

Chandel revealed the narrative of the campaign and said that the party's narrative for the campaign will be "Soch Imaandar, Kaam Asardaar, UP Phir Maange BJP Sarkar" (Honest intentions, effective work, UP again asks for BJP government).

"'Fark Saaf Hai' was an impactful campaign. Samajwadi Party too has started this campaign. It is our success that they have also started this campaign," he added.

Chandel further informed that the songs released for the party in this election are composed by party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan.

"Songs on the UP elections are being released. Every week, there would be a release of nearly three songs. Some of them will be in the local language. Our songs are being composed by our own leaders like Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan," he said.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:14 AM IST