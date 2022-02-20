UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were born with silver spoon, says BJP president JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Opposition and said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were born with silver spoons.

BJP president JP Nadda, addressing a rally in Shravasti on Sunday said: "Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were born with silver spoons and used to mock Jan Dhan accounts. Now, they have understood the true meaning of it. Rs 2,000 each will be transferred the to the accounts of 10.50 crore farmers every 3 months."

While hitting out at the previous regime for not doing anything against Triple Talaq, JP Nadda said: "Those appeasing Muslims don't know that there's no triple talaq in Afghanistan or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Iran or Iraq or Indonesia. These Muslim nations didn’t triple talaq but our secular nation had it. PM Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women."

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 02:58 PM IST