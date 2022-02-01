UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav has family assets worth over Rs 40 cr, does not own vehicle as per his poll affidavit

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination from Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri district, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has declared total assets worth Rs 40 crore in his poll affidavit. Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and their daughter own assets worth over Rs 40.14 crore, while the couple does not have any vehicle, according to the poll affidavit of the former chief minister.

The SP chief's affidavit also reveals that he owns an exercise machine worth over Rs 5.34 lakh and a phone costing Rs 76,015.

As per the election affidavits of the two leaders, the gross value of assets of Yadav, his wife and daughter Aditi stands at over Rs 40.14 crore, as compared to over Rs 8.75 crore of SP Singh Baghel and his family -- wife Madhu and son Parth.

Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2,774 grams, and diamond worth Rs 59,76,687, the affidavit said.

The Yadav couple does not own any vehicle, according to the affidavit. The total movable assets of Yadav is worth more than Rs 8.43 crore, while that of Dimple is over Rs 4.76 crore. The family's movable assets are worth over Rs 13.30 crore.

Yadav has immovable assets worth over Rs 17.22 crore, while Dimple has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore. The total worth of their immovable assets is over Rs 26.83 crore.

The SP chief has a liability of over Rs 28.97 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs over 14.26 lakh.

As per the election affidavit, Yadav has loaned more than Rs 2.13 crore to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav; while Dimple has given over Rs 8.15 lakh her husband.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

