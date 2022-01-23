UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav enters 'UP mein ka sab ba' rap war

Lucknow: After Neha Singh Rathore’s ‘UP mein ka ba?’ Bhojpuri rap song went viral, there have been multiple versions to it. The song, which reminded voters about Covid deaths, the Hathras incident, Lakhimpur Kheri violence and other "failures" of the BJP government, became such a big hit that former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too entered the fray with his addition to the song.



Yadav used the catchline ‘ba’ to rhyme with a series to couplets to target the claims of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He said, “Janata kahe inquilab ba, UP mein badlav bathatha Baba ka, abki bantadhar ba.”



Recently, Bhojpuri actor and BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had released ‘UP mein sab ba’ as a counter to Neha Singh Rathore’s rap.



Now, Uttar Pradesh BJP has released a new promotional song, ‘UP mein ee ba’ which is an extension of the Ravi Kishan rap and an obvious reply to Neha Singh Rathore's ‘UP mein ka ba?’ which reminds talks about the law-and-order situation in the state, vaccination for all, construction of roads and highways, among other issues.

Earlier, Ravi Kishan, in his song, highlighted that the construction of the Ram temple has started in Ayodhya and took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes to his dreams.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:46 AM IST