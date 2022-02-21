UP Elections 2022: 185 candidates with criminal cases, 265 crorepatis contesting in 5th phase

The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is not different in terms of crorepatis and candidates with criminal records.

While Samajwadi Party tops in fielded maximum candidates with criminal records, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is not far behind followed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress.

The UP Elections Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday released a report based on the affidavits submitted by 685 of the total 693 candidates contesting on 61 seats in the fifth phase of UP elections.

As per the report, 27 per cent or 185 candidates of 685 have declared criminal cases pending against them in different courts. Of these, 141 candidates have serious cases of criminal nature against them.

SP has fielded 71 per cent of candidates with a criminal record while 48 per cent of BJP candidates are tainted. The BSP has fielded 48 per cent candidates and congress 38 per cent with criminal past.

In terms of candidates with heinous criminal cases, SP tops the list with 49 per cent followed by BJP with 42 per cent and Congress 28.

BSP candidate from Isauli assembly segment in Sultanpur district, Yashbhadra Singh, has declared 21 criminal cases pending against him followed by SP candidate from Prayag North Sandeep Yadav. The SP candidate from Payagpur in Behraich district has declared nine criminal cases pending against him.

According to the ADR report, the number of crorepati candidates contesting in the fifth phase has also risen compared to previous phases.

Among the candidates in the fifth phase, BJP has fielded 90 per cent crorepatis followed by SP with 83 per cent. Of the total 685 candidates in the fifth phase, 246 are crorepatis. Of the 52 BJP candidates, 42 are crorepatis, while of 59 contesting on SP ticket 47 are crorepatis followed by 44 by BSP and 30 from Congress.

Among the top three richest candidates, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of BJP from Tiloi seat has declared assets worth Rs 58 crore followed by Sindhuja Mishra of BSP from Kunda with an asset of Rs 52 crore. Former King of Amethi and BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Singh has declared assets of Rs 50 crores.

