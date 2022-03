BJP in Uttar Pradesh is leading in 202 out of 403 seats in the politically significant state. Meanwhile, early trends show Samajwadi Party ahead in 77 seats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:53 AM IST