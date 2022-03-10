UP Election Results: BJP set to win majority with 264 seats, Yogi Adityanath busts 'Noida jinx' after three decades

The ruling BJP appeared on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party-led alliance leading in 264 seats as against 134 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Trends are available for all 403 seats so far.

With the BJP looking set to secure a straight second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appeared to have successfully busted what was dubbed as the "Noida Jinx".

Adityanath also looked set for a victory from Gorakhpur Urban seat while all three BJP candidates in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, appeared set for win, according to poll trends.

Noida, Dadri and Jewar Assembly constituencies fall in the district.

A myth was nurtured for nearly three decades that any chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who visited Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district was doomed to go out of power.

In recent history, Mayawati, who took oath as the UP CM in March 2007, had visited Noida in November that year to attend the wedding of close aide Satish Mishra's relative.

However, the BSP supremo's bold move, which was seen as a myth-buster at the time, was followed by her ouster from power from the state in 2012.

Mayawati hails from Badalpur village in Greater Noida.

Her predecessors Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, BJP's Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh had also avoided visiting Noida during their chief ministership.

Malayam's son Akhilesh Yadav, who became the CM in 2012, had continued the trend of avoiding in-person visit to Noida, often dubbed as the show window to Uttar Pradesh.

In 2013, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised in Noida, when the then prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.

The "Noida jinx" took root after chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988, a few days after he returned from Noida.

Yogi Adityanath, who had stormed to power in UP in 2017, has visited Noida nearly a dozen times since becoming the UP chief minister and launched the Noida Metro, among other development projects in the region over the years.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu seat by about 1,500 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

On the other hand, UP Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu was also trailing from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 28,387 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 30,901 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While Maurya has so far received 43.76 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 47.63 per cent votes.

Lallu, the sitting MLA from Tamkuhi Raj, secured 17,006 votes so far and is at the third place.

BJP candidate Asim Kumar has maintained comfortable lead with 51,222 votes while Uday Narayan of SP has got 20,958 votes, according to the EC.

Lallu has so far commanded 16.42 per cent votes while Kumar has got 49.46 per cent votes and SP candidate has secured 20.24 per cent votes.

Final results for the polls were yet to be announced.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:10 PM IST