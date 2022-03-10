UP election results 2022: Counting in Sirathu stopped after complaint over EVM glitch, SP claims win against BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya

Counting in the Sirathu assembly seat of UP's Kaushambi district has been stopped for over half an hour after Yogesh Maurya, son of BJP candidate and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya complained to poll officials regarding a glitch in the EMV.

The BJP has demanded recounting of the votes after the tally showing that SP candidate Pallavi Patel is leading in the Sirathu seat against Maurya.

According to HT reports, so far, Keshav Prasad Maurya is behind SP candidate Pallavi Patel by nearly 6,000 votes in the Sirathu seat.

SP and BJP candidates have reached the counting spot while workers of both sides are shouting slogans of victory.

Reportedly, until the last count, Maurya has so far won 92,366 votes whereas Patel is leading with 98,763 votes. Two more rounds of counting are left according to the information available on the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has taken to Twitter and have sought help from the Election commission of India claiming that the SP candidate from Sirathu assembly seat and Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel is not being allowed to take her certificate after she has won the election.

The claim further adds that the BJP workers are pelting stones and rioting at the place of counting.

"Strictest action should be taken against miscreants and certificate of victory should be given," the tweet read.

Incidents of stone pelting and gun firing have been reported from the Sirathu area where dozens of police personnel can be seen controlling the crowd. Incidently, a police personnel have also been injured in the stone pelting incident.

Pallavi Patel is the sister of Anupriya Patel, whose Apna Dal (S) has allied with the BJP. The party is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party this time. Pallavi Patel has been fielded on an SP ticket from Sirathu Assembly seat against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

