UP Election 2022: 'Samajwadi Party was defeated in 2017 and will be defeated in 2022 also', says PM Modi in Unnao rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showing sheer confidence claimed that the Samajwadi Party will be defeated in 2022 assembly elections as Uttar Pradesh votes in the third phase today. Notably Akhilesh Yadav led SP party was defeated in 2017 assembly elections also.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party at a rally in Unnao, PM Modi said, even after getting defeated in the first two phases, whenever these Samajwadi Party leaders sleep, they watch dreams of coming into power. "They were defeated in 2017, they will be defeated in 2022 and people in UP will bring Yogi Adityanath back," he claimed.

Strengthwning his attack on the party further, Narendra Modi said, "the SP have made such an image of UP that nothing can change here." "Yogi government has shown improvement in law and order and the CM also brought security, development and growth in the state," the PM said.

Further he also reminded the people at the rally that a few days ago, the poor, dalits, backwards of Uttar Pradesh were abused by the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to get votes in the elections but the Samajwadi Party here did not oppose him even once.

The seat that the Samajwadi Party were considering as the safest, is also getting out of their hands. "You must have seen, Mulayam S Yadav who was pushed from the stage, was humiliated and his party was captured, had to plead to save his son's seat," PM Modi said.

Before visiting Unnao, PM Modi in Hardoi alleged that that between 2014-2017 the 'paraivarvadis' (Samajwadi Party) did not let him work for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Modi said that the people of Hardoi will celebrate the first Holi on March 10 with the bumper victory of the BJP.

"Today in the third phase too, without any division, heavy voting is being held on the lotus symbol. The news that we have received so far is very encouraging," he added.

Meanwhile, as per the ECI data, the third phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has registered 48.81 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

Ten districts of Uttar Pradesh - Lalitpur (59.18 per cent), Etah (53.20 per cent), Manpuri (52.51 per cent), Mahoba (51.72 per cent), Firozabad (51.09 per cent), Hamirpur (51.09 per cent), Kasganj (50.86 per cent), Hathras (50.73 per cent), Etawah (50.42 per cent) and Kannauj (50.06 per cent) have recorded over 50 per cent voting till 3 p.m.

Kanpur Nagar recorded lowest turnout of 41.41 per cent till 3 p.m.

The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya registered 48.26 per cent, Farrukhabad 46.34 per cent, Jaluan 46.97 per cent, Jhansi 48.43 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 47.07 per cent till 3 p.m.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway. Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

