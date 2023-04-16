 UP Crime: Minor boy rapes 3-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar; detained
UP Crime: Minor boy rapes 3-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar; detained

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday. The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Girl was raped a day ago

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

More details in the story are awaited.

