UP Crime: Labourer Kills Other Worker With Iron Rod After Dispute Over ₹500 Inside University In Aligarh; Arrested

Labourer Kills Other Worker With Iron Rod After Dispute Over ₹500 Inside University In Aligarh | X

Aligarh: In a shocking incident a labourer killed his fellow worker over a dispute of Rs 500 in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The incident took place at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University which is located in Lodha area in Aligarh. The labourer killed the other worker by hitting him on his head with an iron rod. The accused has been arrested by the police and an investigation is underway.

As per reports, both the labourers belonged to the same village in Gonda and were employed at the university as construction work was being carried out. The workers were accomodated inside the university campus. The accused has been identified as Jamuna and the victim has been identified as Sonu (28). There are reports that Sonu had lent Rs 500 to Jamuna a few days ago which he was asking hin to return in Friday (July 26) evening.

दिनांक 26.07.2024 को सूचना पर तत्काल पुलिस द्वारा FSL टीम के साथ मौका मुआयना कर साक्ष्य एकत्रित किए गए । मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजकर वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित की गई । दोनों के मध्य रुपये को लेकर विवाद हुआ था। आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। मौके पर शांति है । — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) July 27, 2024

A dispute occurred between them as Jamuna refused to pay the money back. The altercation escalated and Jamuna hit Sonu on his head with an iron rod. Sonu was severely injured due to the blow to his head and died on the spot due to the injury. The incident resulted in a chaos inside the campus and Jamuna tried to flee the spot, However, he was caught by the security guards while he was trying to flee and handed over to police.

The police arrived at the spot and took the dead body of Sonu into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered against Jamuna at Lodha Police Station and the accused is currently in police custody. The police have registered the case and an investigation is being carried out in connection with the matter.

The police said, "On 26.07.2024, on receiving the information, the police along with the FSL team immediately inspected the spot and collected evidence. Legal proceedings were initiated by sending the body of the deceased to the mortuary for postmortem. There was a dispute between the two over money. The accused is being questioned. There is peace at the spot."