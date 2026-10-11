UP Congress Leadership Change Marred By Chaos As Ajay Rai Stages Protest After Alleged Misbehaviour At Lucknow Party Office | ANI

Lucknow: The charge-taking ceremony of the new Uttar Pradesh Congress president at the party office in Lucknow descended into chaos on Sunday after outgoing state chief Ajay Rai allegedly faced misbehaviour from a woman party leader, prompting him to stage a protest outside the office.

Ajay Rai Stages Protest

Rai, upset over the incident, sat outside the party office and refused to join the press conference scheduled after the ceremony. His supporters raised objections, leading to a commotion and scuffles among party workers. Shoes were also reportedly thrown during the clash.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari tried to pacify Rai and persuade him to return inside, but the outgoing state chief remained outside as the press conference preparations continued.

Leadership Transition Overshadowed By Clash

The incident occurred during the programme marking the assumption of charge by newly appointed state Congress president Aradhana Mishra and Imran Masood. The reported altercation cast a shadow over the leadership transition at the state party headquarters.

Addressing the media, Mishra said democracy and the Constitution were under threat and that protecting the Constitution framed under the leadership of BR Ambedkar was the responsibility of every citizen and Congress worker.

She said the present moment called for struggle rather than celebrations or felicitation ceremonies. The Congress, she added, had a long history of sacrifice and struggle, from the freedom movement to nation-building, and party workers must carry forward that legacy.

Mishra said she would discharge her responsibilities with sincerity and commitment. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and MPs and workers of the INDIA bloc, she said the fight to protect democracy would continue until the Constitution and democratic institutions were secure.