UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds Samajwadi Party responsible for Hathras farmer murder

Lucknow: On the floor of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held the Samajwadi Party responsible for the murder of a farmer in Hathras on Monday.

Disrupting the budget debate, the Samajwadi Party members created ruckus in the House over the killing of a farmer in Hathras. They alleged that the law and order situation was deteriorating day by day under the present government and women and girls feel unsafe in the state.

This forced the Chief Minister to reply to the opposition’s charge. “Why is so that the word Samajwadi is added with every crime in the state? In Hathras farmer murder too, pictures of the main accused in red cap with Samajwadi Party leaders were circulating whole day on social media,” he countered.

When the Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhary claimed that pictures of the main accused with BJP leaders were also in circulation on social media, the CM clarified the posters of the main accused with Samajwadi Party leaders were pasted all over the city for the party rally.

“I ask Samajwadi Party leaders to tell on the floor of the House if the party had no links with the accused in Hathras farmer murder case? The Hathras crime has put the Samajwadi Party again in the dock,” the CM charged.

In a written reply to a member’s query on law and order, Yogi Adityanath claimed that people in the state feel secure under the robust law and order situation. He claimed that no riots have taken place in recent times in UP and even minorities feel secure under the present regime.

The CM claimed that 129 hardened criminals were gunned down and 2823 were injured in police encounters between March 20, 2017 and December 31, 2020. “Criminals have no place in the state except to face bullets or jail. Mafia raj has come to an end. The Mission Shakti scheme has empowered women and girls and they feel more secure than earlier,” he claimed.