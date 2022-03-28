UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for family of Muslim youth killed for celebrating BJP's victory

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of the Muslim youth who was killed for celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in recently held Assembly elections in Kushinagar. The Chief Minister has also directed officers to probe the matter in a fair manner.

Dayashankar Singh, State Cabinet Minister, earlier today said strict action will be taken against the accused of the Kushinagar incident. "Yogi government has established a law and order situation in the state. It is a matter of investigation and the Police will find the accused very soon," he added.

Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested for killing the Muslim youth, said the police.

The victim, identified as Babar, was allegedly killed for celebrating BJP's win, added the police.

Babar suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 during treatment, stated the police.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey told news agency ANI that no action was taken, despite the victim complaining about death threats.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

"A case was registered on March 21 in which a person suffered serious injuries and died on March 25th during treatment. Two accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The accused and the victim both were from the same community," said Sandeep Verma, DSP Khadda, Kushinagar.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:27 PM IST