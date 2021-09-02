UP CM Yogi Adityanath acts tough against errant officials of Noida after SC orders demolition of illegal 40-storey towers

Lucknow: After the apex court’s order to raze 40-storeyed twin towers of Supertech Builders at Noida constructed defying norms, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has acted tough on the errant officials responsible for it. The CM has suspended one officer related to matter while other will face the music soon.

The UP CM has directed to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter. He said that a list of officials posted at Noida between years 2004 to 2017 would be prepared and their responsibilities is to be fixed. The Supreme Court in its order has made adverse remarks against the officials of Noida authority. In the directives issued on Thursday, the CM has said that time bound action be taken against the officers responsible for the construction of illegal twin towers. He said that strict action would be taken against those who connived with the Supertech Builders in this project. He said that a thorough probe would be conducted against the staff of Noida authority, which was responsible for giving permission to such constructions.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday late night, suspended the then project manager of Noida, Mukesh Goyal. Goyal was transferred to Gorakhpur from Noida last month. Earlier on the same day, CM yogi had called upon a meeting of senior officials on this matter and asked them to implement the orders of Supreme Court soon. He said that those ignoring interest of common people should not be spared. He said that action should be initiated against the planning section staff of Noida authority that kept state government in dark on the twin tower issue. The CM said that none of the guilty officials would be spared and if needed a criminal case will be lodged against them.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court on Tuesday had ordered to demolish twin towers of Supertech in Noida. Both these towers are of 40 storeys and were constructed in violation of the environmental norms. The court in its order has pulled the officials of Noida authority for taking sides of the builders. In the order, the court has asked Supertech Builder to demolish the twin towers at its own cost and return the money of flat buyers in next three months with interest. The court has said that those who bought flats in illegal Supertech twin towers would get refund with 12 per cent of interest. The towers would be demolished under the supervision of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:51 PM IST