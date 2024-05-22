UP: Clerical Blunder Delays 78-Yr-Old Kanpur Woman's Release By 2 Yrs From Correction Home After Remission Of Life Sentence In Dowry Death Case

Kanpur: A clerical blunder delayed a 78-year-old woman's release from a correction home in Kanpur for two years, even after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered her release following the remission of her life sentence in a dowry death case.

Official Statement Of Kanpur District Magistrate

Kanpur District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said, "Suspension of the clerk has been recommended and personal bond (of Rs 50,000) has been sent to Nari Niketan, Lucknow, for acceptance and woman's release."

Governor Anandiben Patel accepted Naubasta resident Sumitra's remission petition and issued a release order in 2022.

Unaware of the process to file a bond, district probation counter assistant Ashish Kumar kept the file with himself for 10 months instead of forwarding it to the District Magistrate for approval.

Sumitra and her family members were sentenced to life terms in a dowry death case. Her husband died in prison, while her son Santosh remains in jail.