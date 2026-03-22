UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Bahujan Unity, Warns Against Pre-Poll Inducements

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati held a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday with party office-bearers and workers from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh to review the progress of tasks assigned during the previous meeting.

Addressing the gathering, she stressed the need for unity among the Bahujan community to safeguard its identity and ensure political empowerment. She cautioned party workers against falling for inducements offered before elections, warning that such decisions could lead to difficult times after the polls.

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Mayawati said the BSP has demonstrated its governance credentials by forming the government in Uttar Pradesh four times. She claimed that during its tenure, the party ensured protection of life, property and religious freedom for all sections of society by establishing the rule of law, which she said remains unmatched by other governments in the country.

Earlier, she thanked party workers for celebrating the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram on March 15 with enthusiasm.

She also called upon them to mark the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on April 15 in line with the party’s mission and ideological goals.