UP Board 10th, 12th Result: Results to be declared shortly, visit upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. to know how you have fared

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today.

As per the news report published by News 18, the board will declare the result today at 12 pm.

The result will be available at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Steps to check the result:

Visit upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Click on the new link which says ' U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2020 Results ' or ' U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2020 Results '

Enter your roll number

Click on submit to check result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the pdf and take the print out of the same

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a good luck tweet for the students and urged them to take their results as a medium of self-analysis and accept the outcome.