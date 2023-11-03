UP: Big Jolt For SP As Former MP And Party Founder Ravi Prakash Verma Will Join Congress On November 6

Ravi Prakash Verma (Centre) | Facebook

Lucknow: A day after Samajwadi Party indicated of giving only 15 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats to allies of I.N.D.I.A congress has given it a severe blow. The National General Secretary, former MP and founder member of SP, Ravi Prakash Verma has announced to quit the party. Verma submitted his resignation on Friday to the SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. He will be joining Congress on November 6.

When asked about the reason behind leaving SP, Verma said the party has deviated from the path of Mulayam Singh Yadav. In his resignation letter Verma has written that due to the internal situation of the party in his home district Lakhimpur, he is unable to work and hence quitting from the primary membership of the party.

About joining Congress, Verma said `It would not be joining but my Ghar Wapsi’. He said that his family began politics with Congress and many times his father has been MP from this party.

Rai Prakash Verma, an influential leader of Kurmi community has been elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Lakhimpur. He was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2020 and was nominated as National General Secretary of SP in January this year. His father Bal Govind Verma and mother Usha Verma too had been MP from Lakhimpur earlier.

In the 2019 LS polls his daughter Purvi Verma contested as SP-BSP candidate but lost the election.

