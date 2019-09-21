UP: Baby feeding room opened in Agra's Red Fort

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: After opening the first-ever baby feeding room in Taj Mahal, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has now opened another baby feeding room in the Red Fort here. The baby room was inaugurated by Agra MP SP Singh Baghel and his wife Madhu Baghel here on Thursday.

"Supreme Court had prohibited any new construction in these historical monuments, so these rooms have been made in the existing spaces. The room is fully air-conditioned and designed keeping in mind the safety of the mother-child duo," SP Singh Baghel, MP Agra, told ANI.

"A lot of people appreciated when we installed a baby feeding room in Taj Mahal. We have provided two rooms which can accommodate at least 5 women at a time. In order to avoid any kind of injuries, the room has rubber flooring and furniture without any sharp edges," said Basant Kumar Swarkar, Superintendenting Archeology of ASI.

"This is a very good initiative. We used to face a lot of difficulties while feeding the baby but now these rooms will provide comfort to us," said Neha Maheswari, a tourist.

"I appreciate the authorities for providing such rooms in public places. This will ensure the privacy and safety of the mother while feeding her child," said another tourist Megha Aggarwal.

By ADITI/SUSHMITA/ANI