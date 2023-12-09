UP: At Least 7 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Wall Collapses Amid Wedding Procession In Mau (Watch)

WALL COLLAPSE AMID WEDDING COLLAPSE | @Benarasiyaa/X

At least seven, including women and children were reportedly killed and over 20 injured after a dilapidated wall collapsed amid a wedding procession. An incident took place on Friday , December 8th when a pre wedding function was underway. The incident was reported in Ghosi area in UP's Mau district. A video of the wall collapse is doing rounds on social media. Reports said that three women and a child were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Wall Collapse captured on camera

In the video, women decked up in sarees for a function can been seen walking along side a wall and suddenly a wall is seen reducing to rubble creaking panic among the people present at the spot. Locals rushed to the spot immediately to extend help. Police confirmed that thirty people were rescued from the debris and rushed to the hospital.

Police said that the incident took place during a pre-wedding ('haldi') programme when a wall collapsed suddenly and it fell on 20 persons present at the spot. The 10-foot high and 15-foot long wall was built on a vacant plot at the eastern end of the narrow road behind Askari Memorial School located at Madapur Samaspur in Ghosi town. Adjacent to the wall, there is a pond where some rituals related to marriage are performed.