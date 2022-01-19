UP Assembly Polls 2022: Priyanka Maurya, face of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' likely to join BJP

In a major setback to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress’ ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign in the state may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. According to Times Now report, Maurya, who was seen at the BJP office in Lucknow, said that she is unhappy with the Congress leadership for being sidelined by the party in the UP Assembly elections 2022.

Priyanka Maurya said, "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon has just remained a slogan. I worked hard for the people of my constituency. We were used to attract the votes of women, but when it came to our rights, we were sidelined."

"I am in discussion with BJP. Very soon, you will see that I will be with BJP," she added.

Maurya on her Twitter handle posted a video and alleged that Congress' 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign was a hoax. "People will say that if you do not get the ticket, then you and bound to say this. Investigate yourself and then find out. We were told that we have to prepare for 2024. The Congress has not been able to beat the 'jumlas' of BJP," she said in a pinned tweet.

Reacting to this, the Congress leadership chose to downplay Maurya's disappointment with the party and said that her claims cannot be inferred as a flaw in the Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon campaign.

"Some people may be disappointed because they are being denied ticket but this can in no way be inferred as a flaw in our campaign," said Supriya Srinate, national spokesperson, Congress.

Yesterday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended complete support to women candidates fielded by the party to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a live interaction on social media, Gandhi talked about Asha Singh, the mother of the Unnao rape victim, and said that the women candidates in Congress are those who have suffered and struggled in their lives.

