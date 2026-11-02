UP Assembly Elections 2027: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Raises Vote Theft Allegations At INDIA Bloc Rally, Targets BJP | X - yadavakhilesh

Lucknow: The show of unity by Opposition parties at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, with the issue of alleged vote theft taking centre stage, could give a new direction to Opposition politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sought to turn the gathering into a political message for Uttar Pradesh, describing Ramlila Maidan as the ‘Haldighati of democracy’.

Akhilesh Yadav Frames 2027 Elections As Battle For Democracy

The SP chief's message was clear: the 2027 Assembly election would not merely be a contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, but also a battle over democracy, voting rights and Opposition unity.

Akhilesh sought to corner the BJP over the alleged deletion of 1.27 crore names from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls. Questioning the possible electoral impact of such large-scale deletions, he pointed out that the state has 403 Assembly constituencies and argued that an average of around 31,000 voters per constituency could be affected.

Samajwadi Party Plans Campaign Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities

The SP is preparing to make alleged irregularities in voter lists a major political issue, projecting them as an infringement of democratic rights and an attempt to undermine the fairness of elections. The party is particularly keen to take the issue to rural voters, backward communities, minorities and other socially disadvantaged groups.

For the Samajwadi Party, the campaign also offers an opportunity to consolidate its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition by linking electoral rights with the political representation of marginalised communities.

Akhilesh Takes Swipe At BJP's Organisational Strength

Akhilesh's remarks at the rally also carried a message for the BJP's organisational machinery in Uttar Pradesh. Taking a swipe at the ruling party's claims of having an unshakeable political base, he said those who claimed to have an ‘Angad's foot’ knew that there was no ground left to stand on.

The remark was seen as an allusion to the recent Legislative Council elections, in which the SP made significant gains by winning five seats, two more than in the previous election. The results challenged the BJP in constituencies where it had traditionally enjoyed considerable influence, particularly among teachers.

The MLC election outcome has encouraged the SP to believe that the BJP's organisational dominance can be challenged through a combination of social mobilisation, local-level campaigning and a stronger booth management network.

The Opposition is also expected to bring up allegations of corruption involving donations, including the Ram Mandir donation controversy, alongside the vote theft issue. By combining these issues with its PDA strategy, the SP hopes to build a wider political narrative against the BJP.

However, the challenge for the SP and Congress will be to translate the unity displayed at Ramlila Maidan into a cohesive political campaign across Uttar Pradesh. A rally in Delhi may generate political momentum, but taking the message to villages, small towns and individual polling booths will require sustained coordination between the alliance partners.