UP Assembly Considers Amending Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act: What Is It?

Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is considering the amendment of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2024, which aims to amend existing laws related to religious conversion. Scheduled for consideration and passage on July 30, this bill seeks to impose stricter penalties for violations of the Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The proposed amendments significantly increase the maximum punishment to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh for offenders, a sharp rise from the previous maximum of 10 years imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine.

Need For The Law

The core purpose of this bill is to address and penalize unlawful conversions that are carried out through coercion, deceit, or fraudulent means. Specifically, the bill targets cases where individuals use threats, violence, or deceptive promises, including marriage, to convert someone to another religion. Additionally, it addresses instances where women or minors are trafficked to force religious conversion. Under the amended provisions, these offences are categorized as serious crimes, carrying penalties ranging from 20 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Changes In The Bill

Previously, under the Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the law was less stringent, with a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹50,000. The revised bill not only escalates these penalties but also broadens the scope for reporting such crimes. Now, anyone can file a First Information Report (FIR) regarding conversion cases, unlike before when only victims or their immediate relatives could lodge complaints. This change aims to simplify and broaden the process of reporting alleged unlawful conversions.

Furthermore, the bill stipulates that such cases must be tried in a sessions court rather than a lower court, ensuring a higher level of scrutiny. Bail applications in these cases will be handled more stringently, with the public prosecutor being given an opportunity to present their case before bail can be considered. Additionally, all crimes under this act have been classified as non-bailable, further tightening the legal measures against unlawful conversions.

Introduction To Bill

The introduction of this bill follows an ordinance issued in November 2020, which was later codified into law as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has championed this initiative, arguing that it is necessary to combat what is colloquially referred to as "love jihad."

Yogi Aditya nath ji on love Jihad 💀 pic.twitter.com/nAx809yXtN — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) February 2, 2024

This term, popularized by certain Hindu groups, refers to the alleged practice of Muslim men converting Hindu women through deceitful means, particularly through romantic relationships.

Acceptance For The Law

Supporters, including members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and certain Hindu nationalist organizations, argue that the amendments are essential for protecting individuals from coercive and fraudulent religious conversions. They assert that the stricter penalties and broader reporting mechanisms will serve as a deterrent against such unlawful activities.

Heavy Criticism By Opposition

Critics, including opposition parties and human rights activists, view the bill as a form of legal overreach and a potential infringement on religious freedoms. They argue that the legislation could be misused to target interfaith relationships and disproportionately affect minority communities. Critics also raise concerns about the potential for increased communal tension and the impact of such laws on the secular fabric of Indian society.

The bill’s discussion and potential passage reflect ongoing debates in India about religious freedom, personal rights, and the intersection of politics and religion. As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly takes up the bill, the outcome will likely influence both legal precedents and the broader discourse on religious conversion and individual liberties in the country.