UP Assembly Adjourned Sine Die Amid Ram Mandir Donation Case Row; Bills Passed Without Discussion | VIDEO | IANS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday after three days of acrimonious proceedings marked by repeated Opposition protests over the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case, with several important government bills being passed without discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna moved a motion for adjournment of the House sine die, which was accepted by the Speaker, bringing the Monsoon Session to a close.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana turned emotional while referring to the Opposition's conduct during Tuesday's proceedings. Visibly anguished, he said he was in the last phase of his political career and would seriously introspect whether he was worthy of continuing as the Speaker.

VIDEO | UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana (@Satishmahanaup) says, "The House was adjourned before the stipulated time, I tried a lot, yesterday and today, I told that opposition leaders to raise the issues, the government will answer, but despite that, they did not listen, they… pic.twitter.com/b8fVkdRUhw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

"I am in the last phase of my political career. I will have to seriously consider whether I deserve to remain on the Speaker's chair," Mahana said. He added that he was deeply pained by the conduct witnessed in the House and, for the first time, felt that either there had been shortcomings in his own efforts or Dr B R Ambedkar's observation was correct that the deficiency lies not in the Constitution but in those who implement it.

The Speaker said he had spent the past four-and-a-half years trying to conduct the Assembly with dignity, decorum and dialogue. However, the recent developments had compelled him to introspect and he would soon decide whether his approach as Speaker had been appropriate.

Despite Mahana's appeal to maintain order, Opposition members again disrupted Question Hour, demanding a discussion on the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The House was first adjourned for 30 minutes and, after reconvening, was again adjourned till 1 pm as protests continued.

The Opposition persisted with its demand throughout the day, resulting in repeated disruptions. Amid the din, several important government bills were passed without any discussion before the House was finally adjourned sine die.

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Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of showing no respect for democratic traditions or legislative institutions. He alleged that SP members had not even allowed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to speak in the House on Tuesday and said their only objective was to disrupt proceedings and waste the Assembly's time.

Stepping up the political attack, Maurya said those who supported Babur or the Babri Masjid had no moral authority to speak on matters relating to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, including donations and offerings made to the temple. He also claimed that the Samajwadi Party would face the consequences of its conduct in the 2027 Assembly elections.