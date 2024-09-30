UP Accident: 4 People Killed, 1 Injured After Car Collides With Tractor In Noida's Sector 24; Visuals Surface

Noida: Four people were killed and one other was injured after their car hit a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Sector 24 in Noida late Sunday night, they said.
According to the police, the victims were residents of Delhi and had come to Noida for dinner. Their car was hit by the tractor while they were returning back to Delhi.
The police said that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. The bodies have been stored for post-mortem while one of the five is hospitalised and is currently being treated for his injuries, they added.
A case has been registered in this regard, and the tractor involved in the crash has been taken into custody, the police added.
Uttar Pradesh CM Offers His Condolences
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi offered condolences to the families of the deceased and also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person.
He said that the Chief Minister's office is actively coordinating with the local administration to ensure that necessary steps are taken to assist the victims' families and address any further safety concerns on the roads.