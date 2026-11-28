UP: 5-Year-Old Among 4 Killed As Roadways Bus Collides With Sugarcane Trolley In Moradabad| Video | IANS

Moradabad (UP): Four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided head-on with a sugarcane-laden trolley amid dense fog here on Saturday morning, police said.

Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Ladawali village under Chhajlet police station, on Kanth Road.

The bus was travelling from Bijnor towards Moradabad, while the tractor-trolley was coming from the opposite direction. The two vehicles collided head-on ahead of a petrol pump near the village, apparently due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

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Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Archana (32), her five-year-old son Sushant, Lokendra (50), a resident of Noorpur, and Deepika Chauhan (30).

Archana's husband, Johnson Masih, is among the 10 injured.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said all the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

An investigation has been ordered, and further action will be taken based on its findings, he said, adding that traffic on the stretch has been restored.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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