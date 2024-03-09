UP: 48-Day Ram Raag Sewa Culminates In Ayodhya With Dazzling Cultural Extravaganza

The grand culmination of the 48-day-long Ram Raag Sewa celebrations, organized to welcome the resident deity of Ayodhya, is set to conclude on Sunday.

The devotional extravaganza, which commenced on January 26, featured a spectacular array of music, dance, and drama performances from exceptionally talented artists across the country, including renowned names like Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Sujata Mohapatra, Rahul Deshpande, Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sonal Mansingh, and others.

The preparations for the consecration ceremony last year prompted the Ram temple trust to devise a 48-day-long list of religious rituals, starting from January 22. Following the consecration, the trust initiated religious rituals and, inspired by the idea of cultural events, approached music and cinema scholar Yatindra Mishra to organize the cultural festivities to welcome the lord.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yatindra Mishra, a member of Ayodhya's erstwhile royal family, shared the challenges of showcasing the diverse culture of the entire country within a limited timeframe through the concept of Ram Raag Sewa. He began his preparations in early November, and the concept gained support from the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi once Mishra presented the idea.

Prominent performing artists, including legends like Hema Malini and Vyjayanthimala, visited the temple town and contributed to the success of the cultural extravaganza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mishra expressed his astonishment at the 90-year-old Vyjayanthimala, who, despite entering the temple town in a wheelchair, delivered a captivating performance before the lord for more than 20 minutes and even toured the temple complex.

Mishra highlighted the energetic performances, including an elaborate dance by 81-year-old classical dancer Padma Subrahmanyam, who presented Bharata Natyam at the temple. Raag Sewa, traditionally conducted within temples in southern India and some parts of Rajasthan, is now envisioned by the trust to become a year-round cultural celebration in honor of Ram Lalla's return to his original seat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the logistical challenges of arranging for the artists' needs, such as food, lodging, and transportation, Mishra noted that none of the artists sought additional fees or charges for their contributions.

Mishra shared, "A different kind of energy grips people once they get darshan of the lord. I could feel it when Vyjayanti ji got up from the chair. She said she wanted to perform for a few moments but gave an elaborate dance performance."

The success of the Ram Raag Sewa reflects not only the artists' dedication but also the profound impact of cultural celebrations in the temple town of Ayodhya.