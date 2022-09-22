UP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah

Four children died and two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Chandrapura village in the civil lines area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday night.
The four deceased minors had been brothers and sisters. The injured ones have been admitted to Bhimrao Ambedkar Authorities Joint Hospital for further treatment.
While speaking to ANI, Avnish Rai, Etawah District Magistrate, said, "Four children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)