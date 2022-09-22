e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah

UP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah

The injured ones have been admitted to Bhimrao Ambedkar Authorities Joint Hospital for further treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
UP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah | ANI

Four children died and two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Chandrapura village in the civil lines area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday night.

The four deceased minors had been brothers and sisters. The injured ones have been admitted to Bhimrao Ambedkar Authorities Joint Hospital for further treatment.

While speaking to ANI, Avnish Rai, Etawah District Magistrate, said, "Four children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held in Delhi today; 'he was today's Charlie Chaplin,' says comedian...

Raju Srivastava's funeral to be held in Delhi today; 'he was today's Charlie Chaplin,' says comedian...

UP: Five arrested for gang-rape of Minor seen walking home naked in video on social media

UP: Five arrested for gang-rape of Minor seen walking home naked in video on social media

J&K: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, they were planning to attack security forces & civilians in Sopore

J&K: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, they were planning to attack security forces & civilians in Sopore

India reports 5,443 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

India reports 5,443 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

UP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah

UP: 4 minors died, 2 injured after wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Etawah