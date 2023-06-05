UP: 33 arrested following clash at Noida college between guards and students; shocking visuals surface

The accused in the incident | Twitter

At the state-run Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, a fight between private security personnel and students resulted in 33 of them being taken into police custody, according to officials on Monday. A police spokesperson told PTI that the altercation started after security officers allegedly objected to certain students smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel on the university grounds.

This incident is of GIMS (greater noida) where guards brutally beaten the students and vandalised there all valuable belongings, vehicles and laptops on order of SO (security officer) kindly look into it. @Uppolice @noidapolice @DCPCentralNoida #Bhagalpur #Theking #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/cTEdflBJdc — Ashwani Chhonker (@AshwaniChhonker) June 4, 2023

"An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," the police spokesperson said.

Vehicles smashed in violent clash

Among those detained are private security guards and college students involved in the clash, the official said, adding the exact break-up of the figures was not available immediately. The matter, which took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area, is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

A sad and Dark day for medical fraternity when MBBS students residing in the college hostel at GIMS GREATER NOIDA were brutally beaten up by the security guards.

Request @Uppolice @myogiadityanath sir to kindly intervene and punish the culprits. pic.twitter.com/cOhSdZdX33 — Dr.Shubham anand (@shubham_a_jha) June 5, 2023

A video clip of the incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing some stick-wielding persons smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel whose inmate is heard hurling expletives.

