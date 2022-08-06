UP: 3 brothers get 10-yr jail term for raping minor in Sultanpur

Unsplash

A local court here has sentenced three brothers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each for raping a minor and compelling her to commit suicide, an advocate said on Saturday.

The court on Friday also imposed Rs 31,000 fine on each of the accused.

Government advocate Sanjay Singh gave the names of the convicts as Pappu alias Shakeel, Kaleem and Aleem. He said the fourth accused, also a sibling of the three men, was a minor back then and is being tried in a juvenile court.

The case dates back to June 2010. The then 14-year-old girl had set herself on fire when her father had been to a neighbouring village to recite 'Ram Charit Manas'.

Before her death, the girl had told her father that the four brothers had been raping her for a month.

She had also said they threatened to push her into prostitution and also kill her family if she revealed their details.