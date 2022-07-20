e-Paper Get App

UP: 2 children dead, 3 injured as truck overturns on car in Rae Bareli

The accident took place on Tuesday night when eight members from two families were returning home after dinner, they said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
Five people, including two children, died and three were injured when a truck overturned on their car on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when eight members from two families were returning home after dinner, they said.

The locals informed the police after pulling out the victims and rushed them to the district hospital.

Police said Rakesh (45), his wife Sonam (35), Ruchita (35) and her children Reyansh (6) and Raisa (9) were declared dead by the doctors.

Rakesh's children Aditya and Tanshi and Ruchita's husband Rachit Agarwal suffered injuries and are under treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi and Circle Officer (City) Vandana Singh arrived at the spot late in the night and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Singh said efforts are on to nab the truck driver.

