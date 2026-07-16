Video: Father, Son Run Over Moments After Motorcycle Hits Open Car Door In Jhansi

A father and son sustained serious injuries in a chain-reaction road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district after their motorcycle crashed into the suddenly opened door of a parked car before they were struck by a speeding vehicle. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

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The accident occurred on the evening of July 6 near Mahadev Dhaba in the Gursarai police station area.

Chain-reaction collision

According to officials, Gayasi Lal was riding a motorcycle with his 70-year-old father, Babulal, as they travelled towards Gursarai. As they passed a car parked along the roadside, its driver allegedly opened the door without checking for approaching traffic.

The motorcycle rammed into the open door, throwing both riders onto the road. Within moments, a speeding car approaching from the opposite direction ran into the fallen father and son, leaving them critically injured.

Babulal reportedly suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured chest and a serious head injury. Gayasi Lal sustained fractures to his chest and jaw.

Investigation underway

The injured were initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Gursarai for first aid. However, due to the severity of their injuries, doctors referred both of them to Jhansi Medical College, where they are undergoing treatment.

The victims' family has lodged a complaint at the Gursarai Police Station, seeking legal action against both vehicle drivers as well as the owners of the vehicles involved.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the CCTV footage, which is expected to play a crucial role in determining the sequence of events and fixing responsibility for the accident.