‘Untimely Thoughts’ woos French Consulate in Kolkata

Kolkata: Women's Day celebration in the French Consulate in Kolkata turned out to be a remarkable one after a dance drama was hosted by the Consul General Didier Talpain in the Consulate grounds.

The performance of the tribal group from Jhargram Borotalpada village made everyone’s evening.

Directed by Jean-Frédéric Chevallier in close collaboration with Sukla Bar, performed by Joba Hansda, Salkhan Hansda, Sukul Hansda and Surojmoni Hansda, a fascinating approach to the grammar of contemporary dance by young tribal performers from West Bengal. The stage work of the show premiered on February 19, 2022, at Trimukhi Cultural Center in Borotalpada Santhal village during Night of Theater n°13.

The performance of ‘Untimely Thought’ is an exploration of women’s universe.

Music and a well thought video background create a meditative atmosphere for this moving show that was once again replicated in the Consulate Ground on March 10.

The collective brings together 18 families in this Santhal village around the French dance-theatre.

Director Jean-Frédéric Chevallier claimed that they will look forward to more such performances and also said that the young talents have a lot of creativity in them.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:06 PM IST