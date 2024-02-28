'Unsafe To Consume': Telangana SFL After Detecting Worms In Cadbury's Roasted Almond Chocolates

White worms were discovered in a couple of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sold at a supermarket in Hyderabad city. The Telangana State food laboratory (SFL) declared that the chocolates were "UNSAFE TO CONSUME".

Activist sounds alarm

The incident was brought to attention when activist Robin Zaccheus found worms in chocolates bought at Ratnadeep metro supermarket in Ameerpet, Hyderabad on February 9.

The two chocolates, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk (Roasted Almond) and Cadbury’s Dairy Milk (Fruit and Nut), contained white worms and webs.

SFL declares chocolate unsafe to consume

The food laboratory's report states that the sample is considered unsafe under Section 3 (zz) (iii) (ix) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, due to the presence of white worms and webs.

Zacheus, taking to social media site X to post the FSl report, wrote, “It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often! I urge people to be cautious while consuming these chocolates, especially when we give it to our innocent children.”

Hyderabad grappling with issue of adulteration

Meanwhile, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), incidents of food adulteration in Hyderabad have surged. The city has reported at least 246 cases of adulteration, while the number of food inspectors tasked with monitoring adulteration has dropped to just 30.