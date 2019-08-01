Unnao rape survivor accident: Both truck, car involved in Rae Bareli car crash were speeding

Rae Bareli: The CBI team that reached Rae Bareli has found that the truck which crashed into the car carrying the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two female relatives, was moving at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph whereas the Swift Dzire car was being driven at over 100 kilometre per hour.

Since both the vehicles were at a high speed, the impact of the crash was severe and the chassis of the truck was broken. A CBI official said that the truck was found on the wrong side. "This could be intentional since that is how it crashed into the car or it could have skidded due to heavy rains. We are still investigating this," he said.

The 12-member Central Bureau of Investigation team that reached here on Wednesday has taken eye-witness account and interrogated two shopkeepers who were present near the site of the accident.

The central probe team, led by Superintendent of Police Raghvendra Vats, has also interacted with the forensic teams that reached the site after the accident.

Sources said that the CBI officials had also interrogated the driver of the truck Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan. Ashish Pal has now been shifted to Fatehpur jail while Mohan has been sent to Banda jail. The truck owner was also interrogated.

CBI officials have taken custody of all evidences form the police and Special Investigation Team that were probing the accident since Sunday. CBI sources said that the accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar would also be questioned in a day or two.