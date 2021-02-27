Unnao poison victim discharged from hospital, returns home to warm welcome

Lucknow: After battling for life or about ten days, the third Unnao victim, who was poisoned along with two other girls in Uttar Pradesh, was finally discharged from the Regency Hospital in Kanpur.

She was given a warm welcome at home by family members and villagers who thronged her house to meet her. Many villagers distributed sweets, garlanded her and offered prayers to the God for making her survive the poison attack by the arrested accused Vinay.

"We prayed to God all these days for her to survive. We are already devastated after losing two of our girls. Family is delighted to see her back home. We will get justice only when the accused are hanged," said one of the elders in the family.

She repeated her statement given before the magistrate to local journalists saying that they were offered snacks and water, mixed with poison, by Vinay who came to meet her along with his friend Sachin. “We started vomiting and fainted after drinking the water.”

On February 17, three minor Dalit girls were found lying unconscious in a field under Asoha Police Station in Unnao. Two of the minor girls were declared brought dead while the third victim, Roshini, was shifted to Regency Hospital in Kanpur where her medical expenditure were borne by the state government on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction. The chief minister had also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Unnao Police had arrested Vinay and Sachin two days after the incident. Vinay had confessed to his crime of giving poison-mixed water to girls. He had taken the step after one of the girls had spurned his advances. The Unnao Police had taken both the accused on remand for eight hours on Friday and took them to the crime spot to recreate the scene of poisoning.

Though Vinay took them to the shop from where he had bought snacks and water bottles but remained uncooperative in locating his mobile phone and shop from where he had bought SulfoSulfuron, the herbicide he used to poison girls.