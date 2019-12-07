Unnao: Juvenile held for abusing 3-yr-old

Unnao: A minor boy has been arrested for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Makhi village in Unnao district, police said on Saturday. The Juvenile found the girl while she was playing in a field closed to her house. On seeing her, the accused allegedly tried to rape her. The passers-by heard the cry of the girl and ran towards the field. After seeing the crowd, the accused tried to escape, however, he was caught by the locals. After beating him up, the villagers handed over the accused to the police.

Kerala: Man held for raping minor

Kottayam: A man accused of raping a minor girl in Kanjirappally, was nabbed from the district in the early hours on Saturday, police said. Arun Suresh, hailing from Karimbukayam in the district, was picked up from Anakkallu area in Kanjirappally by a special squad of the police, they said.

5-yr-old raped by rickshaw driver

Darbhanga: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver who beckoned her to accompany him for a joyride and dumped her at a secluded spot, police said. The incident took place in Kharua More locality of Sadar police station area. The girl was undergoing treatment at a hospital while the accused has been arrested, said Babu Ram, Senior Superintendent of Police. He said the girl was playing along with another three-year-old close to the place where the three-wheeler was parked and then they got onto the vehicle.

Sahni started the vehicle, telling the girls that he would take them for a joyride but soon dropped the three- year-old at a nearby spot before raping the survivor at a secluded place, the officer said.

Teen gang-raped twice in 5 months

Palwal (Haryana): A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men of her village. The accused had earlier also allegedly raped her in August.

"We received information that a girl was gang-raped by four men from her village on December 5. They had also allegedly raped her earlier in August. An FIR has been registered and medical examination of the victim has been completed. The probe is underway," said Hira Mani, In-charge of Palwal women police station.

According to a complaint by the victim's mother, her 17-year-old daughter went out to relieve herself around midnight of December 4 when four men took turns to rape her.

The victim was also allegedly raped by the accused men on August 13 in which police registered a case but later cancelled it.