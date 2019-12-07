Unnao gangrape: All five accused sent to jail

Lucknow: All the five rape accused in Unnao rape case were sent to jail last night after being produced here in a local court.

The five accused were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim.

The Chief Minister in a press note said that all the accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.On Thursday, the 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC government hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March.