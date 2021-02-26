Unnao double murder case: Police take accused to crime scene after getting eight-hour remand

Lucknow: After getting an eight-hour police remand from the CJM Court on Friday, a team of Unnao Police took the two arrested accused of Unnao double murder case to the crime spot to carry out further investigation after their medical check up.

To match the third victim’s statement with that of the two accused Vinay and Sachin, the police recreated the crime scene with the help of the accused. The accused told the police where and how they ate snacks and fainted after drinking the water from the bottle, which was mixed with SulfoSulfuron, a poisonous herbicide, by Vinay.

Vinay reiterated that he wanted to kill only the girl he was having a one-sided affair but the two other girls snatched the bottle and drank the poisonous water. The co-accused Sachin said that he was not involved directly in the crime except for passing Vinay’s message to girls to come to the field for snacks.

Later, the police took the two accused to the shop from where they had bought kurkure, other snacks and water bottle. The accused is yet to tell the police from where he had bought the killer herbicide. Vinay has also not helped the police to recover his mobile.

The investigating officer Om Prakash Rajak, the SHO Asoha Police Station in Unnao, said that they are also trying to find out from Vinay who had given him the idea of poisoning the girls after failing in love-affair.