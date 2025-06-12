United Nations Applauds Jaipur Foot & BMVSS For Transforming Lives Of Disabled Globally

United Nations | X @UN

Jaipur: The United Nations convention on” the rights of Persons with Disabilities at its session in the United Nations headquarters at New York lauded the role of Jaipur Foot and its makers Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) in rehabilitating the disabled.

Highlighting the role of India and Jaipur Foot in the rehabilitation of 50,000 persons with disabilities by holding 114 camps in 44 countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America totally FREE OF CHARGE, the Founder, and the Chief patron of the BMVSS D R Mehta said, "

The camps were organized in some of the most dangerous countries of the world such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Philippines etc. with the support of private companies and the Foreign, Ministry, Government of India and earned enormous goodwill for India."

The United nation’s convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was organized to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and to promote respect for their inherent dignity.

The convention serves as a major catalyst in the global disability right movement, enabling a shift from viewing persons with disabilities as objects of charity, medical treatment, and social protection towards viewing them as full and equal members of the society with human rights.

"Advantage of high quality, low cost and speed, Jaipur Foot alone provides artificial limbs to the largest number of amputees in the world. This would be India’s contribution in the rehabilitation of the disabled in the world, said Mehta in the convention which was largely attended by the Permanent Representatives of various nations.