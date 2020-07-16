United Airlines to fly 18 flights between US and India: Aviation Minister HS Puri

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday, announced that India has an agreement with the United Airlines to operate 18 flights United States and India.

"We have an agreement with United Airlines to operate 18 flights between India-US between July 17 & July 31 but this is an interim one," HS Puri said, adding that, "we have a request from Germany also & an agreement with Lufthansa is almost done."

Puri further stated, "We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries - France, US & Germany for air bubble. Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 1."

(This is a developing story)