Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, holds discussion over global authorisation of Covaxin

FPJ Web Desk

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and held a discussion over global health body's global authorisation of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had in May this year submitted an application to the WHO for Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Emergency Use Listing is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies, according to WHO guidelines.

Notably, over a month ago, Dr. Swaminathan– had said that the overall efficacy of Covaxin is quite high and the phase-3 trials of the Coronavirus vaccine look good. “The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low but it is still quite good,” the scientist said. The safety profile so far meets the WHO benchmarks, the scientist added.

According to a report, a WHO official has said the agency’s assessment of Covaxin is at an advanced stage and a decision on emergency authorisation for Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is likely by mid-September.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

