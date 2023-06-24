Union Minister Launches Omicron-Specific mRNA-Based Booster Vaccine To Enhance Covid Protection

Representative Photo |

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday introduced a booster vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron variant of Covid. This mRNA-based booster vaccine aims to provide enhanced protection against the Omicron variant.

The statement issued by the Centre said GEMCOVAC-OM is India's first mRNA vaccine developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova, with funding support from Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC)

Recently, the vaccine received approval from the Office of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). GEMCOVAC-OM, developed under the guidance of Mission COVID Suraksha implemented by DBT and BIRAC as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package, marks the fifth vaccine to be developed with their support for the accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Singh said this innovative technology platform, referred to as 'future-ready,' holds the potential to expedite the production of other vaccines within a comparatively shorter timeframe.

