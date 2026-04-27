Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Adani Vikas Kendra To Empower Women In MP’s Shivpuri | X / JM_Scindia

Badarwas (MP): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has inaugurated an Adani Vikas Kendra in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, a facility designed to empower local women through garment production and skill development.

Spread across 48,000 square feet, the centre in Badarwas will operate in full capacity with 600 modern sewing machines and serve as both a training and production facility.

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Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Scindia said, "What we are witnessing in Badarwas is the power of aspiration taking shape. I congratulate Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, and the Adani Foundation for creating a platform where skills can reach global markets."

The Swabhimaan programme of the Adani Foundation aims to connect one million women across India with sustainable livelihoods.

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As the centre scales up, around 1,500 women are expected to earn a steady income and support their families with greater confidence.

The initiative aims to improve household income, reduce dependence on informal work, and limit the need for migration, while strengthening women's participation in local economic activities, it stated.

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