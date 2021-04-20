Union Minister Jitendra Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Over the last few days amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Ministers of Telangana - K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath, and many others have tested positive.

On Monday, former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

In the last 24 hours, India reported as many as 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday. The death toll has reached 1,80,530, including 1,761 in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)